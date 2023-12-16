Teenager accused of attacking three people in Guadalupe, killing another teen boy

A teen boy has been arrested and is accused of stabbing several people, killing a teen, on Saturday morning in the town of Guadalupe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy attacked three people around 1 a.m. near I-10 and Guadalupe Road.

A 15-year-old boy died at the hospital from his injuries, a 19-year-old man has serious injuries, and a 46-year-old man has blunt force trauma from the incident.

"Initial reports indicated this was a party, however, according to witnesses, a physical fight broke out in a driveway after a verbal argument. This is all the information we have for release at this time. MCSO detectives continue to investigate," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO said.

No names have been released in this case.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: