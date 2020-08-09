Tempe Police seize more than 900 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

article

Tempe Police found 976 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, officials said Aug. 9 in a post on Twitter.

Officials also confiscated a handgun owned illegally during the stop.

"Potential lives were saved when @TempePolice patrol officers confiscated 976 fentanyl pills and an illegally possessed handgun during a vehicle stop for a traffic violation," officials wrote.

