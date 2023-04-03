Texas woman pays off $70K in debt in just two years by 'cash stuffing'

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:07 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Texas woman pays off $70K in debt in just two years by 'cash stuffing'

By Brittany Kasko
Published 
Updated 4:32AM
Money
FOX Business
e599e50e-cash-stuffing.jpg article

Jasmine Taylor of Texas joined "Fox and Friends" to discuss how she paid off $70K in debt in just two years using a "cash-stuffing" method. (Fox News / Fox News)

Expand

The challenge of paying off thousands of dollars of debt can be daunting for many Americans. 

One Texas woman paid off $70,000 in debt in just two years by using a unique method of saving and spending. 

Jasmine Taylor of Amarillo became debt-free by "cash stuffing." 

The term refers to the placing of cash into labeled envelopes and ditching credit and debit cards.

FLORIDA COUPLE PAID OFF $190K IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT IN 27 MONTHS: ‘GET A BUDGET’

Taylor joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss how she accomplished her goal — and why cash stuffing worked for her. 

"I was honestly willing to try anything to start digging myself out of the hole," she said. 

After doing a YouTube search on various ways to get out of debt, Taylor settled on cash stuffing — using cash only, and separating it into specific categories based on need. 

Taylor has various envelopes for critical items such as groceries, shopping and gas, she also said.

FLORIDA-BASED MOM PAYS OFF $40K IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT AFTER LIVING ‘PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK'

Cash envelopes for special saving needs like Christmas presents, birthday presents and car maintenance expenses are also important to have, she said.

"When they come up, you typically have to dig into your savings … So you save in the short term for those big expenses," she added.

a659b1ed-what-is-cash-stuffing.jpg

In the "cash-stuffing" concept, people put cash into specially earmarked envelopes — which helps them with budgeting and planning. (Fox News / Fox News)

Expand

The idea is to only spend the cash that is in that envelope, she said. And once it’s gone, it’s gone. 

"We tend to overspend, to impulse spend — and cash stuffing really gives you a stopping point," Taylor continued.

OHIO WRITER PAID OFF $48K IN STUDENT LOANS IN 14 MONTHS: IT WAS ‘AN ADVENTURE’

She credits cash stuffing with meeting her goal and achieving a debt-free life. 

"It’s still surreal to me," she said. 

Taylor has even created a budgeting brand, Baddies and Budgets, in which she offers tips and tricks for budgeting. 

She also has her own products for sale: budget binders, cash wallets and more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Her number-one tip for people looking to get out of debt? 

Start tracking every expense and frequently reevaluate where your money is going. 

For more information on Taylor’s brand, visit baddiesandbudgets.com.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.