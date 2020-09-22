‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 takes flight with the Snow Owls

The Snow Owls from the “The Masked Singer” is sure to have everyone seeing double.

You could say the performance was certainly far from fowl, and viewers are already interested to know who the two singers are.

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming season, the duo blew the audience away with an unforgettable performance of “Say Something” by A Great Big World.

RELATED: Exclusive costume reveal: Lips in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 is talking back to the competition

Season four of the most popular show on television has the reality juggernaut featuring a masked duet for the first time in Masked Singer history.

Covered in over 40,000 feathers, the Snow Owls are sure to leave an impression this season that’s more than a hoot.

Advertisement

After these two owls take flight, judges and audiences around the country are going to get their feathers ruffled trying to figure out who who’s behind the masks.

Check out the Season 4 premiere of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

