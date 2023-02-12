Expand / Collapse search
The poles are officially greased — Philly prepares for possible Eagles celebration after Super Bowl

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 29 Philadelphia
pole article

PHILADELPHIA - It's become something of a tradition in Philadelphia - one that most other cities just don't understand.

Hours before a big sports game, the city sets out on a mission to grease the poles near City Hall in anticipation of a victory.

The goal? To stop die-hard fans from climbing poles around the city to celebrate their team.

RELATED COVERAGE: It's a Philly thing: Police will grease poles ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC Championship game

Philadelphia police announced the same safety precaution before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field last month.

While the tactic proves unsuccessful time-and-time again, police were still spotted greasing the poles Sunday ahead of the Eagles showdown against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps it's become a superstition, a sign of a win to come? Or maybe this time the greased poles will win!

In addition to the greased poles, Philadelphia is preparing for a possible celebration with road closures and other safety precautions throughout the weekend.