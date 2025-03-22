Triple shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 man dead, another victim located in Mesa

article

The Brief Three men were shot and one of them died in a crime scene near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road. One of the men was located in Mesa. Police are investigating for more information.



Three men were shot and one of them is dead just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

What do we know about the victims?

One of the men was located at the crime scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third man was located in Mesa. He was also suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot wound and taken to a nearby hospital.

What's next:

Investigators are scanning the area for more clues.

What we don't know:

There was no further information released on the victims or suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 480-Testigo.