United Airlines moving its grounded 737 MAX jets to Phoenix Goodyear Airport

United Airlines announced it will begin moving its grounded 737 Max jets to the Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

The Airline said the process of moving all 14 of their 737 MAX aircraft to short-term storage at Phoenix Goodyear airport began Wednesday morning.

The aircraft will be moved from their current locations in Los Angeles and Houston over the coming days due to several reasons -- notably Arizona having more favorable weather conditions to store aircraft and to prevent a potential hurricane threat to those aircraft currently in Houston. United is fully committed to the safe movement of all our MAX aircraft and we have clearance from the FAA to conduct these ferry flights. — United Airlines

Two of their planes are located at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), three at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), and nine at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

United says Arizona is a much better place to store aircraft due to lack of humidity and no potential threat for hurricanes, as opposed to Houston. As for the planes in Los Angeles, they are moving due to construction beginning where they are currently being stored.

The Airline has received ferry permits for each of the 14 flights. Officials expect all 14 planes to be ferried by mid-September.

All 737 MAX aircraft will be out of service for United Airlines at least until November 3.