US Marshals: Arizona murder suspect on 15 Most Wanted list; reward increased for info leading to arrest

Federal authorities have increased the reward amount for information leading to the arrest of an Arizona murder suspect who escaped from a transport vehicle with his fugitive wife last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other agencies continue to search for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale.



Authorities say the pair overpowered two guards on Aug. 26 in Utah and took control of a prison transport van that was taking them to Tucson. The guards were employed by a private security company, and U.S. Marshals officials say it's a common, cost-cutting decision.

"Instead of using sworn police officers, a lot of agencies will use private security companies to pick up prisoners and bring them back," said David Gonzales with the U.S. Marshal District of Arizona.

Gonzales says during the trip, the couple complained of stomach pains, so the two security guards stopped to let them go to the bathroom. That's when the Barksdales overpowered the guards, tied them up and locked them in the back of the transport van. They drove toward Snowflake, where an associate gave them with a red pickup truck. Then, they drove both vehicles to a remote area, abandoning the van with the guards locked in the back.

Investigators are looking into whether the escape was planned.

"It was a very strange route to come through, Eastern Utah, Northeastern Arizona," said Gonzales. "It sure seems suspicious that it wasn't that far from where the Barksdales do have acquaintances and were very familiar with the area."

The U.S. Marshals had been offering rewards of up to $10,000 for each suspect. The agency announced Monday the reward for information leading directly to Blane Barksdale's arrest is up to $25,000 now and he's been added to their 15 Most Wanted list. Susan Barksdale's reward amount remains at up to $10,000.

There is also a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location of the red GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Gonzales says there are compounds the Barksdales could be hiding in the rural area east of Snowflake, where residents live off the grid and drug houses are common. The Barkdales also have access to a large stash of firearms.

"They stole took approximately 100 weapons from the victim's home, in addition to a large amount of money," said Gonzales. "About a third of those weapons have been located. The others are still out there somewhere."

The Barksdales are assumed to be armed and dangerous, and officials are warning people to not approach the couple if they are spotted, and call 911.

Meanwhile, anyone with information should call the U.S. Marshals tip line at (877)-WANTED2.

