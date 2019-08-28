Search continues for "armed and dangerous" couple possibly on the run in Arizona

Arizona is on high alert for two escapees who are wanted for murder in Tucson.

The couple were arrested in upstate New York, and were being brought back to Arizona to face first-degree murder charges when they managed to escape Monday night in Utah.

There have been a lot of possible sightings all across the Valley. but nothing concrete yet. Meanwhile, there is now a $10,000 reward for each one of them, and signs on the Valley freeways that tell people of escaped prisoners, and tell people to be on the lookout for a red GMC truck are hard to miss.

"On my way home from work, and it was the first time I've seen an escaped convict warning on one of those road signs before," said Ryan Sargent.

The two, Blane and Susan Barksdale, are considered to be armed and dangerous. The two somehow overpowered two private security guards that were escorted them, took off in their van and then stole a pickup. Authorities say they could be hiding out somewhere in Arizona.

"This is a very violent couple," said Darren Brich, via a Facetime interview. Brich wrote a book called "Twisted But True", a book about the crazy things he saw during his 30 years on the Phoenix Police force. He wouldn’t be surprised if the couple heads back to Tucson on their own, because they know the town and the people.

Advertisement

"Eventually they are going to need help with whatever plan they have, or they may be going on instinct, don't even have a plan, and that's scary because they are going to be violent in any encounter they have," said Brich.

In April, 72-year-old Frank Bligh went missing, and soon after, his Tucson home caught fire and exploded. His body was never found. but police believe the Barksdales killed him. Now, they are on the run.

"I guess I'm concerned," said Jasmine Hegman. "I didn't see the billboard, so this is the first I'm hearing about it."

The red GMC truck has front end damage, and a license plate that reads 127-XTY. Authorities say, if you see the Barksdales, call 911.