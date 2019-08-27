Tucson Police: Homicide suspects escape custody while being extradited to Pima County, may be in Arizona

article

The Tucson Police Department is searching for two homicide suspects who have escaped custody while being extradited to Pima County.

Tucson Police say Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, overpowered two security officers in Blanding, UT and escaped while traveling to Pima County from Henrietta, NY Monday evening.

The two are wanted in connection to the April murder of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson.

Officials say Blane has tattoos on his arms and hands, and the two are believed to possibly be traveling through Arizona. They were last seen driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck with license plate number 127XTY with damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper.

Police say the two are believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see the Barksdales, please contact 911 immediately.