Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:40 PM MST until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 5:54 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:58 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:23 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County

Watch: Dust devil shoots up into the Buckeye sky

By
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A FOX 10 viewer named David Ford captured a big dust devil in Buckeye on Aug. 4.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. near I-10 and Miller Road area.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed it on Aug. 6, saying "That is a dust devil, which is a small circulation due to strong surface heating. The hot and dry air near the ground becomes unstable and essentially breaks through the boundary layer and shoots upward, picking up dust."

NWS adds that these are usually short-lived when the skies are clear. As you can see in the video, it started clearing up within seconds.

Image 1 of 3

 

Watch the video

Dust devil shoots into the Arizona sky

David Ford captured what the National Weather Service confirmed to be a dust devil in Buckeye, Arizona on Aug. 4 near I-10 and Miller Road.

Map of where the dust devil happened