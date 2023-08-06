Watch: Dust devil shoots up into the Buckeye sky

A FOX 10 viewer named David Ford captured a big dust devil in Buckeye on Aug. 4.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. near I-10 and Miller Road area.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed it on Aug. 6, saying "That is a dust devil, which is a small circulation due to strong surface heating. The hot and dry air near the ground becomes unstable and essentially breaks through the boundary layer and shoots upward, picking up dust."

NWS adds that these are usually short-lived when the skies are clear. As you can see in the video, it started clearing up within seconds.

Map of where the dust devil happened