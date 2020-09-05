Expand / Collapse search
Water main breaks on 35th Avenue and Van Buren

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
Water main break in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A water main has broken on 35th Avenue and Van Buren.

Phoenix Police are already on the scene and FOX 10 has reached out to officials for more information.

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for more.