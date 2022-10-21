Expand / Collapse search
Hartland fatal fire; 7 dead at apartment complex

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:32AM
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Fatal fire at Hartland apartment complex

Seven are dead following a fire at a Hartland apartment complex.

HARTLAND, Wis. - Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said. 

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined. The apartment complex is near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle

Hartland fatal apartment fire (SKYFOX)

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

The American Red Cross is supporting residents of three units displaced by this fire. They are providing emergency aid for essentials like temporary housing, meals and more to a family of four in one unit, including two children, a family of four in a second unit, including three children, and an adult couple in the third unit. 

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Hartland fatal apartment fire (SKYFOX)

Associated Press contributed to this report.