New York bus crash leaves 2 dead, 43 injured on I-84 in Wawayanda

Two adults were killed, five young people are in critical condition and dozens others injured following a bus crash on Interstate 84 in Orange County.

The crash happened Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in Wawayanda, which is located around 45 miles northwest of New York City.

The view from SkyFOX showed the Regency charter bus on its side and the scene swarming with first responders, some using ropes to make their way down to the spot where the bus came to rest.

Traffic was backed up for miles in each direction and medical helicopters were seen departing the area.

The crash involved students and chaperons from Farmingdale High School on Long Island. The bus was en route to band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

The bus had 44 passengers, including four adults and 40 students. The two adults killed were 77-year-old Beatrice Ferrari, of Farmingdale, and 43-year-old Gina Pellettiere, of Massapequa.

Other victims were taken to six area hospitals.

According to New York State Police, the failure of a front tire may have caused the accident. The bus was the first of six heading to the band camp.

"We thought it was a joke. We didn't think it was this serious. It's horrible," added a student who said his friend had been flown from the crash site.

Events at the high school were canceled for the evening.

Meanwhile, parents, students and teachers at the high school were left reeling in the aftermath of the bus crash.

News of the crash began to spread on social media apps among students in Farmingdale, with some initially thinking the incident was a joke.

A teacher who knew many of the students spoke with FOX 5 NY, calling the incident "an absolute tragedy."

"How are they going to recover from this?" the teacher said. "These are my babies. They think they're big and tough, they're not, they're babies."