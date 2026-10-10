Weekend storms sweep Arizona; Husband held in death of pregnant wife | Nightly Roundup

Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, West Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Tonopah Desert, Superior, East Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale