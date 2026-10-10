Weekend storms sweep Arizona; Husband held in death of pregnant wife | Nightly Roundup

Wind Advisory

from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country