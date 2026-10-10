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Weekend storms sweep Arizona; Husband held in death of pregnant wife | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 10, 2026 6:08 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 6:08 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a Halloween party shooting, to an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix, to weekend storms, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

1. Pregnant wife dead, husband in custody in southern Arizona

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Husband in custody after pregnant wife found dead in Vail home, deputies say
article

Husband in custody after pregnant wife found dead in Vail home, deputies say

A pregnant woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at a home near Houghton and Sahuarita roads in Vail following a domestic disturbance report on Friday night.

2. Storms sweep across Arizona this weekend

3. Shooting at Mesa Halloween party

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Teen gatecrasher opens fire at Halloween party, gets shot by off-duty Mesa police officer
article

Teen gatecrasher opens fire at Halloween party, gets shot by off-duty Mesa police officer

A teen party crasher opened fire on a bouncer outside a Mesa Halloween bash, sending guests scattering into the street before an off-duty cop shot back, authorities said.

4. ASU hockey games marks first home appearance since player's collapse

5. Phoenix officer-involved shooting leaves suspect ‘extremely critical’ 

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Suspect in extremely critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
article

Suspect in extremely critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 2nd Street and Sunland Avenue that left a suspect in extremely critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

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