Woman accused of attacking Phoenix firefighters

A woman has been accused of assaulting firefighters who were putting out a fire at her Phoenix home on Friday.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Baseline. When crews arrived, they found a barbecue fire on the patio.

While on scene, fire crews were attempting to provide aid to a woman who had apparently been stabbed during the fire. It's not clear how she became injured.

However, she reportedly became violent, and two firefighters were hurt. Their injuries are minor.

Phoenix police arrived and took the woman into custody. She went to the hospital to be checked out and is now facing possible charges of aggravated assault.

