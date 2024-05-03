Woman charged with murder, arson in Saturday night fire that killed 2

A woman was been arrested for her involvement in a commercial fire that killed two people on Saturday just after 10 p.m.

The woman, identified as Katisha Smith was charged with arson, two counts of homicide, and other drug offenses.

Her bond was listed at $1 million.

No other co-conspirators have been arrested, but detectives said that the investigation is still open.

The fire impacted traffic on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway before it was extinguished.

It fire took place at a business located near the intersection of Lower Buckeye Road and 59th Avenue.

Map of where the fire took place: