Woman dies after being shot at Glendale intersection, suspect arrested

By
Published  August 18, 2025 11:45am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Jesus Dousten (Glendale PD)

The Brief

    • Police say 33-year-old Jesus Dousten opened fire at the intersection of Camelback Road and 51st Avenue on Aug. 15.
    • The bullet struck 27-year-old Yarely Hermosillo, who later died at the hospital.
    • Dousten was arrested and is jailed on a $1 million bond.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman who was shot at a Glendale intersection died at the hospital and a suspect has been arrested.

What we know:

According to Glendale Police, on Aug. 15 at 11:45 p.m., two cars were heading eastbound on Camelback Road near 51st Avenue when the occupants of the vehicles exchanged words.

When the cars got to the intersection, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and fired a single shot in a random direction. The bullet struck a person inside another vehicle. The victim was rushed to a hospital where she later died. She was identified by police as 27-year-old Yarely Hermosillo.

Police say detectives were able to identify the suspect and arrest him. He was identified as 33-year-old Jesus Dousten.

Dousten is jailed on a $1 million bond. He's accused of multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

"It was determined there was no criminal activity between the two vehicles beyond a brief verbal exchange," police said. "Why the suspect chose to fire the weapon remains unknown."

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Glendale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyGlendaleNews