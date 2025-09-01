Woman dies on Arizona hiking trail; 2nd hiker hospitalized

The Brief Lyn Lagergren, 53, was found dead on Aug. 30 on the Linda Vista hiking trail in Oro Valley. A second hiker was hospitalized in critical condition.



One woman is dead, and another is in critical condition after hiking along a southern Arizona hiking trail on Saturday.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says on Aug. 30 they responded to reports of two hikers who were possibly injured on the Linda Vista hiking trail at 1:45 p.m.

When search and rescue crews got to the scene, they found the hikers a short distance apart. One of the hikers, 53-year-old Lyn Lagergren, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second hiker was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Lagergren's cause of death is unknown. The second hiker wasn't identified.

No further details on the incident were released by the sheriff's department.

What's next:

"No suspicious circumstances were noted, and the investigation remains ongoing," PCSD said.

Map of the hiking trail