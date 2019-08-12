Woman files lawsuit against Gilbert Police officer for use of excessive force
GILBERT, Ariz. - A woman is suing a Gilbert Police officer following her arrest last year. She claims the officer used excessive force that led to injuries.
The bodycam video from the March 2018 incident begins with a friendly exchange, but it's very clear that Samantha Glass was drunk and did not intend to cooperate. It's one particular move by officer Christopher Robinson seen in the video against an unarmed drunk suspect that is being called into question.
