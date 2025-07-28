Woman hit, killed by police car on U.S. 60; 'baby face flasher' arrested again l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 28, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO)
From a crash involving a police vehicle on a far East Valley highway that left a pedestrian dead to the arrest of a previously convicted Arizona flasher, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 28.
1. Deadly pedestrian crash on U.S. 60
A woman died after being hit by a Hayden police cruiser along the U.S. 60 in the far East Valley on Monday.
2. ‘Baby face flasher’ arrested again
Cameron Strempel, a Phoenix man previously convicted of indecent exposure and voyeurism, has been arrested for a fourth time, now accused of new charges including felony indecent exposure, voyeurism, and assault.
3. Couple killed while hiking with daughters
A mother and father were killed this weekend at an Arkansas state park while they were out hiking with their young daughters, state police said. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.
4. Financial scrutiny hits Valley school district
The Tolleson Union High School District is facing calls for a financial audit from state lawmakers, an action Superintendent Jeremy Calles dismisses as an "orchestrated attack."
5. Deadly deputy-involved shooting
A suspect armed with a knife was shot and killed by deputies on Sunday night at an apartment complex near Broadway and Crismon Roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
Today's weather
It's going to be a toasty Monday in Phoenix with a high near 112 degrees.