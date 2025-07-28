Expand / Collapse search

Woman hit, killed by police car on U.S. 60; 'baby face flasher' arrested again l Morning News Brief

Updated  July 28, 2025 10:24am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 28, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; MCSO)

From a crash involving a police vehicle on a far East Valley highway that left a pedestrian dead to the arrest of a previously convicted Arizona flasher, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 28.

1. Deadly pedestrian crash on U.S. 60

Pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle on U.S. 60

A woman died after being hit by a Hayden police cruiser along the U.S. 60 in the far East Valley on Monday.

2. ‘Baby face flasher’ arrested again

Convicted flasher, voyeur arrested again in Arizona; accused of new charges, including assault

Cameron Strempel, a Phoenix man previously convicted of indecent exposure and voyeurism, has been arrested for a fourth time, now accused of new charges including felony indecent exposure, voyeurism, and assault.

3. Couple killed while hiking with daughters

Devil’s Den murders: Arkansas couple killed while hiking with young daughters

A mother and father were killed this weekend at an Arkansas state park while they were out hiking with their young daughters, state police said. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

4. Financial scrutiny hits Valley school district

Lawmakers call for audit of Tolleson Union High School District's finances

The Tolleson Union High School District is facing calls for a financial audit from state lawmakers, an action Superintendent Jeremy Calles dismisses as an "orchestrated attack."

5. Deadly deputy-involved shooting

Deputies shoot, kill man with knife at Mesa apartments: MCSO

A suspect armed with a knife was shot and killed by deputies on Sunday night at an apartment complex near Broadway and Crismon Roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: 110+ degree temps expected in Phoenix for several days

It's going to be a toasty Monday in Phoenix with a high near 112 degrees.

