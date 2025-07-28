Woman hit, killed by police car on U.S. 60; 'baby face flasher' arrested again l Morning News Brief

article

From a crash involving a police vehicle on a far East Valley highway that left a pedestrian dead to the arrest of a previously convicted Arizona flasher, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 28.

1. Deadly pedestrian crash on U.S. 60

Featured article

2. ‘Baby face flasher’ arrested again

Featured article

3. Couple killed while hiking with daughters

Featured article

4. Financial scrutiny hits Valley school district

Featured article

5. Deadly deputy-involved shooting

Featured article

Today's weather