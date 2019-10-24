Woman whose granddaughter was allegedly kidnapped by man in Prescott talks

The family of a 15-year-old Prescott girl who police say was abducted and brutally attacked is still trying to cope with the terrifying event. Now, the teen's grandmother is speaking out.

The grandmother, who does not want to be identified in an effort to protect her family, says the family is still not the same since the incident happened nearly a week ago, and she is not sure they will ever be. She says the family needs help now more than ever, and she's hoping the community will step in.

The grandmother says her granddaughter has always been a fighter.

"My grandaughter did tell me when I talked to her. I said 'honey, I'm so sorry this happened to you', and she said 'grandma, I'm not because I fought and I got away, and he'll never do this to another little girl again,'" said the grandmother.

Prescott Police officials say 36-year-old David Littlehale, who is a registered sex offender, abducted the teen as she was on her way home from Prescott High School. Littlehale took her to his home and assaulted her, but she was able to fight him off and get away.

"She's unrecognizable. That's how bad it was," said the grandmother. "Can't really go out in public or be seen because of her injuries. Can't go to school."

Advertisement

The girl ran to the neighbors home, and those living in the house found the girl and called her parents.

There was, however, a miscommunication. The girl's father and brother showed up and fired guns in the home. The teen was able to yell to her dad that the neighbor was actually helping her.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

"The man that was next door, I want to hug and say thank you, and I know he was terrorized for saving her, for finding her in his home," said the grandmother.

The grandmother says because of the very unexpected, frightening circumstances, the family, who lives on very limited resources, has fallen further behind. She's hoping the community will step in.

"I don't know how else to explain what they're going through. It's unimaginable," said the grandmother.

As far as the suspect, Littlehale is being held on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/56c438-victims-family?