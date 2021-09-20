Women’s March Phoenix to be held Oct. 2 at Arizona State Capitol

Demonstrations are planned next weekend across the country to protest abortion restrictions and a lack of access to health care for all women.

The Women's March Phoenix will be held October 2 at the Arizona State Capitol.

Lead organizer Eva Burch says activists will be speaking out about the new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions, as well as a Mississippi case seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court will hear arguments December 1.

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has signed every bill restricting abortion passed by the Legislature, during his seven years in office.

"We have found time and time again that if we don’t stand up, if we don’t say something, if we don’t make our voices heard, then we get steamrolled. And I know that these laws are coming in Arizona. We want our local lawmakers to understand that this isn’t something that we’re going to sit down quietly and allow to take place," Burch said.

Several organizations that support women’s rights will be on hand at the Capitol next Saturday.

Speakers will include doctors, patients and lawmakers. The event begins at 10:00 a.m.

