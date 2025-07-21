Former Phoenix Children's Hospital worker accused of sexually exploiting minors, court documents allege

article

The Brief 31-year-old Jaydeep Patel is accused of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. An investigation into Patel's alleged misconduct began, following a number of tips that were submitted by a social media service.



Court documents state that a worker at Phoenix Children's Hospital is accused of violating laws related to sexual misconduct.

Big picture view:

Per the documents, 31-year-old Jaydeep Patel is accused of nine counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, which is a felonious offense.

The documents state that Patel was arrested his home in Phoenix on July 17.

Dig deeper:

Investigators state that while Patel claimed to be a security officer at a hospital, it was subsequently revealed that at the time of his arrest, he worked as a behavior health technician at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The investigation into Patel began when a series of tips were submitted online regarding a social media profile that possesses Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM). Investigators said the tips came from an Internet Service Provider that is "known for instant messaging on mobile profiles to include chat exchanges and the sharing of images and videos," and that the tips involved one of their subscriber profiles.

Court documents also included transcripts of messages that Patel allegedly sent, the contents of which were graphic.

In an interview that was conducted after Patel was read his Miranda rights, investigators said they asked Patel about his social media use, and mentioned Instagram and TikTok.

"Patel denied using Kik," read a portion of the court documents. "When asked to provide access to his phone to verify there was no Kik account, Patel asked for an attorney."

The documents we received also included graphic descriptions of nine videos that officials allege contain CSAM.

Hospital officials respond

On the afternoon of July 21, we received a statement from Phoenix Children's Hospital regarding the matter. It reads:

"The safety of our patients and their families is our top priority. In accordance with our policies, we conduct thorough background checks during the pre-employment screening process and on regular intervals for current employees. This individual is no longer employed with us, and we are in full cooperation with law enforcement officials."

What's next:

A judge has set a cash-only appearance bond of $100,000 for Patel, and should he make bond, he will be subjected to a number of restrictions, including electronic monitoring, curfew restrictions, and a no-exceptions ban on contacting minors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.