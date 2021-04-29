Arizona Cardinals selects Zaven Collins in 1st round draft pick

article

A University of Tulsa football player will now play for the Arizona Cardinals, following his selection by the team in the first round of the NFL Draft.

According to team officials, Zaven Collins has been selected as the 16th pick of the 1st round of the NFL Draft.

According to the University of Tulsa website, Collins played quarterback, linebacker and safety in high school at his hometown of Hominy, but sat out the college football season in 2017 due to redshirt status. He played linebacker while in college.