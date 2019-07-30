Expand / Collapse search

Cardinals hide 100 footballs throughout Arizona; one comes with season tickets

A NFL football with the 100th season logo on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on July 26, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. ( (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) )

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals have hidden 100 customized footballs throughout the state as part of a campaign that celebrates 100 years of NFL football, and one lucky person will win season tickets for 2019!

The Cardinals will hide 97 standard NFL footballs with a customized painted panel featuring a special message. An additional three golden footballs will also be hidden and whoever finds these footballs will win tickets to the Cardinals preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 15 at State Farm Stadium.

One of the three gold ball recipients will also win 2019 season tickets.

The Cardinals will release a Google map each day showing the location of the footballs within 100 feet. The team says all the footballs will be outside at public locations, such as parks, landmarks and buildings.

The first batch of footballs was hidden on July 29 and the final footballs will be hidden on August 2.