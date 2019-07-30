Cardinals hide 100 footballs throughout Arizona; one comes with season tickets

article

The Arizona Cardinals have hidden 100 customized footballs throughout the state as part of a campaign that celebrates 100 years of NFL football, and one lucky person will win season tickets for 2019!

The Cardinals will hide 97 standard NFL footballs with a customized painted panel featuring a special message. An additional three golden footballs will also be hidden and whoever finds these footballs will win tickets to the Cardinals preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 15 at State Farm Stadium.

One of the three gold ball recipients will also win 2019 season tickets.

The Cardinals will release a Google map each day showing the location of the footballs within 100 feet. The team says all the footballs will be outside at public locations, such as parks, landmarks and buildings.

The first batch of footballs was hidden on July 29 and the final footballs will be hidden on August 2.