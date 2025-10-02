article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals (2-2) host the Tennessee Titans (0-4) on Oct. 5 at State Farm Stadium. Last week, the Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.



The Arizona Cardinals have suddenly found themselves in last place in the NFC West after dropping two straight games. They'll look to get back-on-track this week when they host the winless Tennessee Titans.

What Happened Last Week?:

The Cardinals fell behind early, then made a late-game rally, but ultimately fell short in their 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals were down 17-3 in the third quarter before mounting a furious comeback, tying the game late in the fourth quarter. However, the Seahawks ultimately prevailed, thanks to a Jason Myers game-winning field goal.

This Week:

Arizona (2-2) will try to get back into the win column against the Titans (0-4) on Sunday.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX .

America’s Game of the Week

Two of the NFL’s talented young quarterbacks take center stage as Jayden Daniels leads the Washington Commanders in a showdown with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Daniels is expected to play after missing the past two games with a sprained knee. And the Commanders know having their star quarterback under center gives them a better chance to win against a Chargers team coming off a shocking loss last week to the New York Giants.

Herbert leads an explosive Chargers offense that features weapons like running back Omarion Hampton and receivers Quentin Johnson, Ladd McConkey, and Keenan Allen.

But the Commanders' offense has its own vertical threats in receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel that can challenge a formidable Chargers defense led by safety Derwin James.

This game has the potential of being a shootout with the game coming down to the team who has the final possession.

Fans can catch action on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET and you can stream the game live on FOX One .

Week 5 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 2

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: 5:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 5

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns: 6:30 a.m. MST (NFL Network)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Washington Commanders at L.A. Chargers: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 6

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars: 5:15 p.m. MST (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.