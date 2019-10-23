Thursday Night Football on FOX: Vikings, Redskins face old teammates

This week on Thursday Night Football, it’s familiar faces in different places when Case Keenum, Adrian Peterson and the Washington Redskins battle Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific on FOX.

Thursday night’s matchup will mark the 22nd regular-season meeting between Washington and Minnesota, with the Vikings holding the all-time series lead, 11-10. The Vikings won the last meeting 38-30 in Week 10 of the 2017 season behind touchdowns from wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

The Vikings enter Week 8 on a three-game winning streak after a 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions last week. Thielen left the game with an injured hamstring after scoring a touchdown and won't play Thursday night.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 and leads the league in rushing with 725 yards.

Washington quarterback Case Keenum spent the 2017 season with the Vikings, passing for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdowns while leading the Vikings to a 13-3 record and the NFC North division title. That season will forever be remembered by the Minneapolis Miracle pass from Keenum to Stefon Diggs.

When asked about a reunion on the field, Diggs told reporters in Minnesota, “That’s not my girlfriend or nothing. But when I see him, it’s all love though.”

In a short week full of storylines, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got ahead of any questions Tuesday and said he thinks of one word when it comes to the Redskins: Gratitude. Cousins will face his former team for the first time Thursday night. He left Washington after the 2017 season, entered free agency and signed a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract to run the Vikings’ offense.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson spent 10 seasons with Minnesota (2007-16) and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards (11,747), rushing touchdowns (97) and scrimmage yards (13,692).

GREAT MOMENTS IN VIKINGS-REDSKINS HISTORY

Remember one play for the Super Bowl?

Remember Case's big day?

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on FOX from U.S. Bank Stadium, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on the sidelines and FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira joining with his officiating analysis and rules explanations throughout the game. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video.