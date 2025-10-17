Arizona weather forecast: Highs gradually warming through the weekend in Phoenix

The Brief The Valley will see highs in the low 80s on Friday, with temperatures steadily rising to the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday, all under clear, sunny skies. Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s next week in Phoenix.



The normal high temperature for this time in October is 90 degrees, and we will be far below that mark as we head into the weekend.

Today and the Weekend:

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by Friday morning. The High Country will cool into the 20s, 30s and 40s.

Friday will be another gorgeous day in Arizona. Temperatures will warm up a couple of degrees. The Valley will see high temperatures in the low 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s each morning. Winds will stay light, and skies will be clear.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com