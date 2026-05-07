Arizona weather forecast: Highs nearing triple digits in the Valley

The Brief The Valley's forecast begins to climb on Thursday with a high in the mid-90s. For the first time since March, we'll be in the triple digits this weekend, making for a toasty Mother's Day. Next week, we'll stay warm and dry with highs in the 100s throughout the week.



Our warm-up takes full effect over the next several days.

What to Expect Today:

The storm system that triggered showers in the Valley and around the state on Tuesday is still slowly passing over southern Arizona. It will continue to shift eastward through the day as it pulls farther away from our state into the weekend. No showers are expected today, except for far southern Arizona, where an isolated shower could pop up in the late afternoon. It will be a mostly sunny day for much of the state.

As the storm system continues to shift eastward, the forecast high begins to climb. The high will reach 95 degrees on Thursday. It will remain dry with some breezy conditions expected in the Valley, and around the rest of the state.

Friday and the Weekend:

By the weekend, we return to triple digits for the first time since March. The forecast high hits 101 on Friday, 103 on Saturday and 106 on Sunday. Mother's Day will start around 80 degrees by 8 a.m., but climb to the triple digits for any afternoon plans.

Looking Ahead:

Next week looks just as warm and dry. The forecast high remains above 100 through the next work week. Overnight low temperatures will also start to jump with lows in the mid to upper 70s by next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)