Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing as rain chances disappear

The Brief For now, rain has moved out of the Valley, and warmer temps are on the way. On July 24, we're expecting a high near 106 degrees in Phoenix. Rain chances are back in the forecast next week.



As our pattern shifts over the next several days, temperatures slowly climb and rain chances disappear.

Today:

In the Valley, the forecast high temperature bumps back up to average: 106 degrees. While afternoon temperatures reach around 104-108 degrees in the next few days, air conditions are exceptionally dry.

There will be no chance of rain in Phoenix or most of the state. Aside from some passing clouds in the next couple of days, expect plenty of sunshine.

Friday And The Weekend:

Although afternoon highs are climbing, morning lows will actually continue to be comfortable through the weekend. Lows around 78-82 degrees are forecast between Friday and Sunday morning.

This weekend, high temperatures wobble between 107 Friday, 106 Saturday, and 109 Sunday. The warmer end to the weekend is due to building high pressure to the immediate east of Arizona. That high pressure, however, will also help to eventually transport some monsoonal moisture over the state by next week.

Next Week:

For now, the best chance of showers arrives around mid-to-late next week. Highs will slip back to around 105 in Phoenix if rain does return to the lower deserts.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com