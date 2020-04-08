Arizona Cardinals and State Farm donating one million meals to Arizona food banks

article

The Arizona Cardinals and State Farm are planning to donate more than one million meals to food banks in Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release on April 8.

This initiative would provide meals to St. Mary's Food Bank, St. Vincent DePaul, United Food Bank, Phoenix Rescue Mission and Midwest Food Bank.

Food banks have seen a dramatic increase in the number of families needing meals since the coronavirus outbreak began.

MORE: As unemployment grows, so has demand at Phoenix-area food banks

In March, the Cardinals donated $1 million to Arizona Together, a coronavirus relief fund set up by Governor Doug Ducey.

MORE: Arizona Cardinals donate $1M to AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund

"The non-profit groups receiving these meals do tremendous work and we are honored to assist them in this way,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in the statement.

Advertisement

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.