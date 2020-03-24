Arizona Cardinals donate $1M to AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund

article

In the fight against coronavirus, the Arizona Cardinals have stepped up and made a $1 million donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Governor Doug Ducey created the 'Arizona Together' initiative, a fund that will provide financial support to multiple organizations that are helping those in need that are directly impacted by COVID-19.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," said Cardinals Chairman and President Michael Bidwill. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able."

The initial priorities of this fund are funding Personal Protective Equipment for medical professionals, helping non-profit organizations such as food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and other services, as well as providing the technology for disadvantaged students so they can transition to online learning.

To learn more, donate or find volunteer opportunities, please visit Arizona Together.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus