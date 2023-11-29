1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix mobile home park, PD says

Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting involving several victims on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened inside a mobile home park near 39th Avenue and I-10 just before 4 p.m.

Phoenix Police say one person was found dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

We are working to learn more. Stay with us as this story develops.

Area of where the incident happened: