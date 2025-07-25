Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in shooting near Tempe Town Lake

By and
Published  July 25, 2025 6:37am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Deadly shooting near Tempe Town Lake

Deadly shooting near Tempe Town Lake

One person is dead following a shooting early Friday morning in Tempe near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

The Brief

    • A shooting on July 25 near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road left one person dead.
    • The victim wasn't identified.
    • Police didn't release details on what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects.

TEMPE, Ariz. - One person is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Tempe Town Lake.

What we know:

Tempe Police say officers responded on July 25 just before 2 a.m. to reports of gunshots near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

One person was killed in a shooting near Tempe Town Lake on July 25, police said. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Tempe Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNews