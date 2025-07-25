1 dead in shooting near Tempe Town Lake
TEMPE, Ariz. - One person is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Tempe Town Lake.
What we know:
Tempe Police say officers responded on July 25 just before 2 a.m. to reports of gunshots near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.
Once at the scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.
One person was killed in a shooting near Tempe Town Lake on July 25, police said. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.
Map of where the shooting happened