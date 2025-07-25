1 dead in shooting near Tempe Town Lake

The Brief A shooting on July 25 near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road left one person dead. The victim wasn't identified. Police didn't release details on what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects.



One person is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Tempe Town Lake.

What we know:

Tempe Police say officers responded on July 25 just before 2 a.m. to reports of gunshots near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

