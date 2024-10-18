1 man killed, another injured in double shooting in Phoenix

article

Police are investigating a double-shooting in Phoenix that left one man dead.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Campbell and 86th avenues around 7:00 p.m.

One victim, identified only as a male, was taken to the hospital by family members where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was located by officers near the shooting, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have closed nearby roads for an investigation.

More information is expected to be released on Oct. 19.