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1 person seriously hurt following South Phoenix shooting: PD

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 7, 2026 9:11 AM MST Published October 7, 2026 7:12 AM MST
Late night shooting leaves 1 wounded in Phoenix
Late night shooting leaves 1 wounded in Phoenix

Late night shooting leaves 1 wounded in Phoenix

Police are at the scene of a shooting in South Phoenix that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo reports.

The Brief

    • One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting on Oct. 6, according to Phoenix Police.
    • The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Montezuma Street and Southern Avenue.
    • An arrest has not been made in connection with the shooting, police say.

PHOENIX - Police say a person has been seriously injured as a result of a shooting in South Phoenix late on Oct. 6.

What we know:

According to an official with Phoenix Police, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from an apartment complex near Montezuma Street and Southern Avenue. The scene is near Phoenix Police's South Mountain Precinct.

What they're saying:

O"Police responded and located a single adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.  Phoenix Fire transported this individual to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify a suspect in the case, but they did say that no arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

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