PHOENIX - From a 25-year fugitive search that ended in northern Arizona to an alleged Ponzi scheme that led to a man's arrest in the East Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 20, 2026.
1. Texas fugitive arrested in Arizona after decades
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Thomas Crumpler was arrested in Flagstaff on Nov. 19 after living under an alias for about 25 years, authorities say. He faces a Lubbock County, Texas warrant for alleged indecency with a child.
2. Crash involving plywood leaves man badly hurt
3. Indiana man arrested in East Valley amid Ponzi scheme allegations
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Justice Department officials say an Indiana man was arrested in Gilbert amid allegations he ran a Ponzi scheme with a 51-year-old man.
4. White House weighs in on recent tech outages
5. Mother, daughter arrested for alleged role in gruesome crime
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Deputies in California have arrested two women, a mother and daughter, in connection with the 2022 murder of a man whose severed head was found in a trash bag.