From a 25-year fugitive search that ended in northern Arizona to an alleged Ponzi scheme that led to a man's arrest in the East Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 20, 2026.

1. Texas fugitive arrested in Arizona after decades

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2. Crash involving plywood leaves man badly hurt

3. Indiana man arrested in East Valley amid Ponzi scheme allegations

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4. White House weighs in on recent tech outages

5. Mother, daughter arrested for alleged role in gruesome crime