1 shot, another injured in incident at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District

A person was shot and another was assaulted at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday night, the police department said.

Officers who were assigned to patrol the area responded to the incident near Glendale Avenue and 95th Avenue around 10 p.m. on April 6. When they got there, they found two male victims.

One of the victims had been shot and the other had been injured in an assault. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say others involved fled the area and haven't been found.

"This is an isolated local incident and IS NOT in any way related to the Final Four event or festivities. The individuals involved were NOT attendees of the event. This is an ongoing investigation and further information can be provided as soon as it becomes available," Glendale Police said.

The department reminds the community that if you see something, say something.

Map of where the incident happened: