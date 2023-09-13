12 teens arrested in connection to Scottsdale robbery, assault incidents

Police say a dozen teenagers have been arrested in connection to alleged crimes involving students from Mohave Middle School and Saguaro High School in Scottsdale.

The first incident happened on Aug. 18 at a Bashas' located near McDonald Drive and Granite Reef Road. Police say five teens were arrested in connection to a fight that happened in the parking lot of the grocery store.

The second incident happened on the same day at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Police say four teens were arrested for robbing another teenager. The teen suspects were allegedly involved in the Bashas' parking lot fight that happened earlier in the day.

The third incident happened on Aug. 21 at a McDonald's near McDonald Drive and Granite Reed Road. Police say three teenagers assaulted another teen at the fast-food restaurant.

No serious injuries were reported during any of the incidents.

Police say some of the teenage suspects were referred to Scottsdale's Restorative Justice Intervention Program.

No further details on the incidents were released.