By Kasey Chronis and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
12-year-old boy killed allegedly hit with hammer; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a child on the city's north side. 

Police were called to the area of 46th and Glendale around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries caused by blunt force. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

"It's messed up. I really don’t even know what to say," said Lewis Williams, a neighbor.

Homicide investigation of 12-year-old boy near 46th and Glendale, Milwaukee

It is a heinous crime that is leaving many speechless – the homicide of a 12-year-old boy.

"That’s a kid, man. That’s a kid," Williams said.

An 8-year-old boy also suffered non-fatal injuries in this incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

"I heard some arguing around 7, came out around 8:25, went to the gas station, came back, seen a lot of ruckus outside," Williams said.

Lewis Williams

Williams lives nearby and said a man and woman were outside. He told FOX6 News the woman was frantically trying to get the children in a vehicle. That is when a chilling detail was revealed.

"The 8-year-old, I heard him say, ‘He tried to hit me with the hammer too,’" Williams said.

Homicide investigation of 12-year-old boy near 46th and Glendale, Milwaukee

"As a parent, it’s terrifying; it’s heartbreaking," said Tracey Dent, community activist.

Dent described his shock when he first heard the news on Sunday, Aug. 29.

"I was in denial that something like this would even happen," Dent said. "And you know, they need to throw the book at [the suspect]."

Investigators combed the scene for hours -- as neighbors and community members are left in disbelief.

"We cannot take our frustrations out like that on a child, no matter what happens, you just don’t do that," Dent said.

Tracey-Dent.png

Tracey Dent

Dent also believes Milwaukee needs more readily available mental health services. 

Police are seeking a known suspect. 

Homicide investigation of 12-year-old boy near 46th and Glendale, Milwaukee

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the medical examiner. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.