17-year-old dies after being shot at Cesar Chavez Park in early April

article

The Brief A teenage boy was pronounced dead nearly two weeks after being shot. Daron Jackson, 17, was critically injured when the shooting happened on April 1. Police are still searching for a suspect.



Daron Jackson, 17, was pronounced dead on Saturday, April 12 nearly two weeks after being shot at Cesar Chavez Park.

Police say Jackson was critically injured when the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on April 1.

He fought for his life for nearly two weeks.

Featured article

The backstory:

Police found Jackson with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Phoenix park near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

A woman was also treated for a gunshot wound the same night. She has not been identified.

She was treated at a nearby hospital as a walk-in and said she was at the same park as Jackson when the shooting happened.

What's next:

Police are still searching for a suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Map of where the shooting took place: