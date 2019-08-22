18-year-old killed in Phoenix crash, police say

Police say an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a Mazda Miata driven by a 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on 43rd Avenue and turned left in front of a Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Miata failed to yield before turning and the Tahoe crashed into the passenger side of the Mazda.

The Mazda's passenger, 18-year-old Austin Shute, was killed in the crash. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Forty-third Avenue between Van Buren and Fillmore was shut down for several hours.