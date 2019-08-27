2 arrested after meth disguised as ice pops found in car near Yuma

article

Authorities say two people were arrested over the weekend after methamphetamine disguised as frozen ice pops was found in a vehicle near Yuma.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were arrested Sunday afternoon after agents discovered a cooler containing meth that was disguised as brightly-colored bags of frozen ice pops.

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to an odor that was coming from the vehicle.

Officials say the meth weighed just over nine pounds.