Arizona attorney fired, accused of filming young girl inside Target

The Brief Cochise County’s Chief Civil Deputy Attorney was fired following allegations that he filmed a 12-year-old girl inside a Target. Police body camera footage shows the officer confronting Paul Correa, who was later found in his car with his clothing "disheveled," according to reports. Correa has denied the allegations and is scheduled to appear in court next month.



A deputy county attorney has been fired in southern Arizona after allegations he filmed a juvenile girl inside a store.

What we know:

Paul Correa served as Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney for the Cochise County Attorney's Office.

Body camera footage from the Sierra Vista Police Department on Dec. 17, obtained by Cool FM Live, shows an officer confronting Correa after a father said the man filmed his 12-year-old daughter inside a Target store.

Correa was then seen in his car watching the video with his pants "disheveled," according to the police report.

Dig deeper:

Correa denied what the father reported to police.

"He thinks that I was in the store recording his daughter with my phone," he said. "That's not true, that's absolutely not true. I was here buying gifts for a holiday party. What would make them think that you are recording things? That I had my phone out. Maybe? I don't know. I don't know what he thinks."

What they're saying:

Last month, Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco fired Correa after meeting with investigators.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing, particularly for an officer of the court and public employee entrusted with the public’s confidence," Zucco said. "As a career prosecutor for more than 20 years, I have zero tolerance for alleged conduct that so fundamentally violates the standards of this office. While Mr. Correa is entitled to due process in the criminal justice system, he can no longer serve in any capacity in my office."

For the full statement, click here.

What's next:

Correa's firing is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation by the La Paz County Attorney’s Office. He has been charged with harassment, per allegation of sexual motivation, public sexual indecency and tampering with physical evidence.

He is due back in court next month.