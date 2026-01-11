Illegal cockfighting ring, involving 34 live roosters, busted in Tonopah: MCSO

The Brief Deputies busted an active cockfighting ring at a Tonopah home Saturday. Officials seized 34 live roosters along with gambling ledgers and equipment, while several other birds were found dead in a nearby hole. Multiple people were cited or jailed, though the total number of individuals involved have not yet been released.



An illegal cockfighting ring was busted at a Tonopah home on Saturday, resulting in multiple people getting cited and jailed, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies initially responded to a home in the 3600 block of 334th Avenue on Jan. 10 for a welfare check. The homeowner, who was out of state, called to report unauthorized people on their property.

At the home, they "found dozens of people fleeing the property and observed an in-progress cockfight."

Dig deeper:

A fight ring, 36 roosters, cockfighting equipment gambling ledgers, and scoreboards were found. The sheriff's office said 34 roosters were found alive and altered, while two were found "recently dead" near the fighting ring.

"Another hole on the property was located containing several dead roosters," according to officials.

Several people were detained at the home. Multiple were cited for being at the cockfight, while others were booked into hail for facilitating it.

What we don't know:

The identities of those cited and detained were not disclosed. It is unclear how many people were involved at this time.

Map of the area of the cockfighting bust.