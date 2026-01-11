Expand / Collapse search

AZ attorney allegedly films girl in store, active cockfighting ring raided | Nightly Roundup

Published  January 11, 2026 6:25pm MST
PHOENIX - From a Chief Civil Deputy Attorney accused of filming a 12-year-old girl inside a Target, to an illegal cockfighting ring bust, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, January 11, 2026.

1. Arizona attorney fired, accused of filming young girl inside Target

What we know:

Cochise County’s Chief Civil Deputy Attorney was fired following allegations that he filmed a 12-year-old girl inside a Target.

2. Illegal cockfighting ring, involving 34 live roosters, busted in Tonopah, deputies say

What we know:

Officials seized 34 live roosters along with gambling ledgers and equipment, while several other birds were found dead in a nearby hole.

3. Mesa 6th grader heads to district spelling bee 5 years after learning English

The backstory:

A sixth-grader won her school’s spelling bee just five years after moving to Mesa from the Philippines and learning English.

4. 'ICE Out For Good' protest held in Mesa 

Protests continue to spread across the nation following the Minneapolis ICE shooting that left a woman dead. FOX 10's Irene Snyder learns how the Mesa community is uniting for a cause.

5. Wrong-way driver flees after crashing into electrical pole, damaging light rail system

A wrong-way crash in Phoenix caused the Valley Metro light rail service to go dark for a few hours overnight.

A look at your weather 

Sunday evening will be chilly, but a gradual bump in temperatures is in store over the next few days. FOX 10's Loaeza has the latest on the big warmup coming later this week. 

