AZ attorney allegedly films girl in store, active cockfighting ring raided | Nightly Roundup

From a Chief Civil Deputy Attorney accused of filming a 12-year-old girl inside a Target, to an illegal cockfighting ring bust, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, January 11, 2026.

1. Arizona attorney fired, accused of filming young girl inside Target

What we know:

Cochise County’s Chief Civil Deputy Attorney was fired following allegations that he filmed a 12-year-old girl inside a Target.

2. Illegal cockfighting ring, involving 34 live roosters, busted in Tonopah, deputies say

What we know:

Officials seized 34 live roosters along with gambling ledgers and equipment, while several other birds were found dead in a nearby hole.

3. Mesa 6th grader heads to district spelling bee 5 years after learning English

The backstory:

A sixth-grader won her school’s spelling bee just five years after moving to Mesa from the Philippines and learning English.

4. 'ICE Out For Good' protest held in Mesa

5. Wrong-way driver flees after crashing into electrical pole, damaging light rail system

A look at your weather

