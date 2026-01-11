AZ attorney allegedly films girl in store, active cockfighting ring raided | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a Chief Civil Deputy Attorney accused of filming a 12-year-old girl inside a Target, to an illegal cockfighting ring bust, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, January 11, 2026.
1. Arizona attorney fired, accused of filming young girl inside Target
What we know:
Cochise County’s Chief Civil Deputy Attorney was fired following allegations that he filmed a 12-year-old girl inside a Target.
2. Illegal cockfighting ring, involving 34 live roosters, busted in Tonopah, deputies say
What we know:
Officials seized 34 live roosters along with gambling ledgers and equipment, while several other birds were found dead in a nearby hole.
3. Mesa 6th grader heads to district spelling bee 5 years after learning English
The backstory:
A sixth-grader won her school’s spelling bee just five years after moving to Mesa from the Philippines and learning English.