2 Detroit police officers shot, 1 killed in shootout with suspect on Wyoming

UPDATE: One Detroit police officer has died from his injuries. A second police officer is in temporary serious condition at the hospital.

Two Detroit police officers have been shot on the city's west side Wednesday inside a house on Wyoming by an armed suspect with a high-powered rifle. An 18-year veteran of the police department was shot in the neck and died, the second officer was wounded in the leg, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

The suspect is in custody and was arrested. Craig said he has a "lengthy criminal record" and was shot by one of the officers inside the home and ran off. He traveled a short distance before being arrested.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Wyoming and Chippewa. Officers who were wounded are from the 12th Precinct. The names of the officers are not being released at this time.

"We lost a hero," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "These nights are the worst part of the job for the chief and me. I think it is a night for Detroiters to reflect on what these police officers mean to us. They were just on a shift and all of a sudden, they were in a life and death situation. The whole city is with the family of the deceased officer and of course our wishes are with the officer behind us at Sinai Grace being treated."

"This is a tragic day for the Detroit police family," Craig said, adding that he was a great officer.

Craig said DPD was responding to a call of a home invasion in progress in a domestic situation. People inside the house came running toward the officers frantically telling them there was a suspect inside with a rifle. The responding officers called it in, and a second set of officers arrived.

Once they made entry to the home, they cleared the upper level but were fired on by the suspect with a high-powered rifle.

"Two of the four officers were hit by gunfire, a three-year veteran sustained a single gunshot wound to his left leg," Craig said. "The second officer, an 18-year veteran, sustained a single gunshot wound to his neck. Because it was a high-powered rifle, the round traversed up to the rear of his skull where the bullet was lodged. Both officers were transported here, unfortunatley our 18-year veteran succombed to his injuries. He passed.

"Certainly our hearts and prayers go out to his family, certainly our community and to all the officers in our police department. He fought a good fight."

The second officer in temporary serious condition is conscious and moving around, the police chief said.

