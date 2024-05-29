2 hurt in Peoria double shooting

Two people are expected to survive after being shot in Peoria.

The shooting happened near 89th Avenue and Monroe Street.

Peoria Police say two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

"Our officers and detectives are still trying to determine what led up to this shooting," police said on May 29.

No further details on the shooting have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened