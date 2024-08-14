2 kids hospitalized after crash sends SUV into canal

Two children were hospitalized on Wednesday after an SUV landed in a canal following a crash in the west Valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Aug. 14 near Perryville and Yuma Roads.

Two children were hospitalized for precautionary reasons. No one else was hurt.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed damage to a pickup truck and motorcycle, and a red SUV sitting in a canal.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened